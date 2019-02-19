House committee approves bill that would make animal cruelty a domestic violence offense

Photo by WS_Low/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A bill that would add aggravated cruelty to animals to the list of domestic violence offenses, including a new amendment, is heading to the House floor for debate Wednesday after a similar bill failed to receive the House vote last year.

Domestic Violence Revisions, Senate Bill 45, is sponsored by Sen. Allen Christensen, R-Ogden, and Rep. Paul Ray, R-Clearfield, and adds aggravated cruelty to animals as a domestic violence offense.

The bill passed the House Committee on Friday and is heading to the House floor for debate and a possible vote on Wednesday.

A similar bill sponsored by Christensen in 2018 made it to the House before being shot down.

Christensen said he decided to sponsor the bill last year after Ogden police came to him with a story about a man who killed his girlfriend’s dog in order to threaten her, but could not be charged with domestic violence.

“That is definitely domestic violence,” Ray said. “And the fact that we can’t charge for that needs to be fixed.”

Those who oppose the bill, including Libertas Institute, argue that the original text of the bill was too broadly written, opening it up to abuse in the application.

However, on Feb. 8, the bill was amended during a Senate hearing, adding “with the intent to harass or threaten the other cohabitant.”

“This isn’t just cruelty. This is killing an animal or torturing it blatantly to get even, as the amendment says,” Christensen said during a Feb. 8 Senate hearing.

The amendment does not, however, address opponents’ concerns that animal cruelty can already be considered a domestic violence offense since animals are considered to be “tangible property” and current law already lists property destruction as cohabitant abuse, according to a Libertas Institute article.

Southern Utah representatives were split on the vote last year. Rep. Lowry Snow, R-St. George, who voted “yes” for the bill last year, said he is still undecided so far, wanting to wait until after debate to come to a conclusion.

“I would have had some concerns with it. I like the amendment. … I think that helps it, but I’m looking forward to hearing the debate,” Snow told St. George News. “I think connecting the amendment to include ‘or with the intent to harass or threaten the other cohabitant’ helps.

Rep. Travis Seegmiller, R-St. George, voted against the bill last year because he felt it was too broadly written and appeared to make animal cruelty equal to human domestic violence. But with the addition of the Feb. 8 amendment, he said he is more likely to support the bill.

“Last year it was overly broad, but now it’s a lot more focused. … So I’m much more inclined to vote yes now,” Seegmiller told St. George News.

“This year the law makes great sense because it very specifically applies to animal cruelty that is done ‘with the intent to harass or threaten’ in a domestic violence situation. So now it makes sense to put this provision in the domestic violence offense part of the law.”

