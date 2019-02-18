In rare turn, storm brings evening snow to St. George but none to Cedar City; photo gallery

Snow in Ivins, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Rory Lewis, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — The weather forecast predicted the possibility, but it’s still a surprise for many Washington County residents to see the white stuff falling from the sky. But that’s exactly what happened Sunday evening.
And it was even more surprising that the neighbors to the north in Cedar City didn’t see much more than late afternoon flurries and woke up on President’s Day to clear roads, with a light snow just starting to fall at about 7 a.m.
Readers from various locations in Washington County submitted photos and comments, reporting as much as 1 1/2-3 inches in some locations. Scroll down to see the St. George News photo gallery. And then with the holiday, get those kids out there before it all melts away.
Snow in Hurricane, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Mavel and Jonyy Ortiz, St. George News
Snow in Kayenta, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Melissa Rae Townsend-Ackerlund, St. George News
Snow in Washington, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Jade Thomas, St. George News
Snow in St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Peter Black, St. George News
Snow in Ivins, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Joel Campbell, St. George News
Snow in St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by John Utah Teas, St. George News
Snow in St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by LynnDee Aldrich, St. George News
Snow in Ivins, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Mazelle Nohr, St. George News
Snow in St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Michaelah Noelle Ort, St. George News
Snow in Padre Canyon, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Shauri Lynn Reese, St. George News
Snow in St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Renee Smith St. George News
Snow in St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Kyle Marie Deal, St. George News
Snow in St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Tam Barlow, St. George News
Snow in St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Tawsha Chadburn, St. George News
Snow in St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Tyler Haynes, St. George News
Snow in Washington, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Kathy Sorenson Lowe, St. George News
Snow in St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Kaycee Rawlinson, St. George News
Snow in St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Nancy Bryant, St. George News
Snow in St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Natalie Metzger, St. George News
Snow in St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Shane Brinkerhoff, St. George News
Snow in St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Gary Wingerd, St. George News
Snow in St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Kimry Bassett, St. George News
Snow in St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Mary Zollinger, St. George News
Snow in St. George, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Tyler Snyder, St. George News
