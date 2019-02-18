In rare turn, storm brings evening snow to St. George but none to Cedar City; photo gallery

Snow in Ivins, Utah, Feb. 17, 2019 | Photo by Rory Lewis, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The weather forecast predicted the possibility, but it’s still a surprise for many Washington County residents to see the white stuff falling from the sky. But that’s exactly what happened Sunday evening.

And it was even more surprising that the neighbors to the north in Cedar City didn’t see much more than late afternoon flurries and woke up on President’s Day to clear roads, with a light snow just starting to fall at about 7 a.m.

Readers from various locations in Washington County submitted photos and comments, reporting as much as 1 1/2-3 inches in some locations. Scroll down to see the St. George News photo gallery. And then with the holiday, get those kids out there before it all melts away.

