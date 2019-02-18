Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Dutchman's Market, scene of a suspected business burglary, Santa Clara, Utah, Feb. 16, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 16-17.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for the five honorable mention stories.

SANTA CLARA — A woman is in custody after police say she broke into a convenience store in Santa Clara early Saturday morning and stole snacks.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A supermoon that’s set to light up the skies this Tuesday is arriving during a special time of year traditionally referred to by Native Americans as the “snow moon.”

This spectacular combination is expected to give “under the light of the silvery moon” a whole new meaning as the large lunar nightlight dances across the winter sky.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Residents of a nursing home awoke to a well-planned emergency response after a haze in one wing of the facility activated fire alarms early Sunday morning.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A Parowan woman was arrested Friday after photos posted on Facebook identified her as the suspect allegedly responsible for using stolen credit card information to make purchases at various stores.

Read complete story here.

NEW YORK (AP) — Payless ShoeSource is closing all of its 2,100 remaining stores in the U.S., joining a list of iconic names like Toys R Us that have closed down in the last year.

Among the stores affected are several in Southern Utah, including in St. George, Washington City and Cedar City. All of the stores will remain open until at least the end of March, and the majority will remain open until May.

Read complete story here.

The top 5 honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup