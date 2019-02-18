Hazardous weather outlook forecasts continued snow with short break before next storm

File photo of Brian Head, Utah, Feb. 5, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Brian Head Public Safety, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— The National Weather Service has announced a hazardous weather outlook in parts of Utah and Wyoming, starting Monday and mainly impacting driving conditions across Southern Utah.

The first storm will affect the western two-thirds of the state, lasting through Monday and with the greatest impacts in Southern Utah to the east of Interstate 15. For a complete list of areas impacted, click here.

Snow accumulation from the storm may cause winter driving conditions on I-15, as well as Interstate 70.

The second storm is expected to mainly affect central and Southern Utah starting Wednesday night and lasting through Friday. Snow may accumulate in all valleys in the area, including Dixie.

In addition to the interstate impacts, as of 10:40 a.m. Monday, there is also a winter weather advisory in the southeast corner of Utah, as well as a winter storm warning near Monticello.

Precautionary and preparedness actions

A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow-covered roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving.

Getting ready

Be aware of road conditions. UDOT recommends checking CommuterLink for road and weather conditions before leaving home.

Clear any frost and snow from the car’s lights and windows. Make an effort to see and be seen while driving.

Inspect the vehicle’s tires, fluids, wiper blades, lights and hoses. Preventative maintenance may save a car from breaking down and stranding drivers and passengers on the highway.

Allow for leeway in travel time. Expect to drive slowly in adverse weather conditions. High speeds can lead to skidding off the road and getting stuck in the snow.

Have emergency supplies in the car. A basic winter emergency kit may include items like a flashlight, batteries, snacks, water, gloves, boots and a first-aid kit.

When driving

Take it slow. Drive well below posted speed limits and leave plenty of space between cars.

Approach intersections, off-ramps, bridges and shaded areas slowly. These areas are hot spots for black ice.

Slow down in cases of limited visibility and be alert.

Whether someone drives an elevated SUV or a ground-kissing Toyota Prius, again, UDOT says to take it slow. Just because a truck has 4-wheel drive doesn’t change how it handles on the road, especially when traction goes out the window. Mother Nature is no respecter of automotive diversity.

Keep the vehicle’s speed down. The faster the car goes, the longer it takes to stop. Be slow on the accelerator or risk having the car skid when the next stop sign appears.

Do not use the car’s cruise control while ice and snow still abound.

Additional information on winter driving can be found at the UDOT website, as well as UDOT’s Commuterlink for current road and weather conditions, or dial 511.

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

