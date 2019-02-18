Man in critical condition after trench collapses on him

ST. GEORGE — A construction worker is in critical condition after a trench collapsed on top of him Monday afternoon.

The St. George Fire Department and other responders were sent to the area of 3430 East and 2170 South in Little Valley just after 4 p.m. where a trench was being excavated as a part of road and utility work, St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said.

A member of the crew, a man in his mid-20s, either had the ground give way under him in or he tripped and fell into the trench. Before his coworkers could get a ladder down to him to climb out, the side of the trench collapsed on top of him.

Members of the excavation crew and other first responders were able to dig the man out and began to administer life-saving measures prior to the Fire Department’s arrival, Stoker said.

The man was taken by Gold Cross Ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He was still in the emergency room as of 5:30 p.m., Stoker said.

The excavation crew said they had taken the proper safety precautions while working in the trench, like using a trench box to stabilize it, Stoker said. However, they had moved the trench box to a new location prior to the man’s falling in.

“They were doing everything correct.”

The crew is a part of a local company contracted with the city of St. George as a part of “a major public works project” to add utility line and roadway upgrades that will serve new schools being built nearby in Washington City, Stoker said.

Wet conditions in the soil may have contributed to the collapse, he said.

That part of Little Valley has groundwater that saturates the soil, and the rain and snow the region has had recently likely didn’t help.

Trench rescues are among the additional incidents members of St. George Fire Department respond to outside of combating fire and are part of their regular training.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.