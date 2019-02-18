Congestion on northbound I-15 reported between St. George, Cedar City

Written by Mori Kessler
February 18, 2019
ST. GEORGE — Traffic congestion is being reported on northbound Interstate 15 between St. George and Cedar City, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

UDOT reported the heavy traffic via Twitter around 3:45 p.m. Monday. The same post gave an estimated clearance to the congestion by 8 p.m.

Both northbound and southbound motorists are also reminded that the southbound access lanes on and off I-15 at Exit 16 will shut down at 8 p.m. and not reopened until 6 a.m. Tuesday due to construction being done to the interchange.

Additional information on the Exit 16 project and access closure can be found here.

