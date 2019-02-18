Congestion on northbound I-15 reported between St. George, Cedar City

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Traffic congestion is being reported on northbound Interstate 15 between St. George and Cedar City, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

UDOT reported the heavy traffic via Twitter around 3:45 p.m. Monday. The same post gave an estimated clearance to the congestion by 8 p.m.

Congestion

NB I-15 from St. George to Cedar City

Est. Clearance Time: 20:00 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) February 18, 2019

Both northbound and southbound motorists are also reminded that the southbound access lanes on and off I-15 at Exit 16 will shut down at 8 p.m. and not reopened until 6 a.m. Tuesday due to construction being done to the interchange.

Additional information on the Exit 16 project and access closure can be found here.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.