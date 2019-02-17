Cedar City residents’ Christmas display raises $3.4K for Make-A-Wish

Nutcracker soldiers flank a collection box for Make-A-Wish Utah at the festively decorated home of Ben Hohman and Marielle Boneau, Cedar City, Utah, December 2018. | Photo courtesy of Ben Hohman, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City residents Ben Hohman and Marielle Boneau, whose residential Christmas light display once again drew crowds during the December holiday season, said the attraction generated more than $3,400 in donations for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Utah.

“We just wanted to take a moment to thank all of Southern Utah for their generosity in support of our holiday light fundraiser,” Hohner wrote in a recent email.

“This year we raised $3,424.66 from onsite and online donations,” Hohner said. “This brings our 14-year total to $17,431.29.”

Located at 26 N. 1150 West in Cedar City, the couple’s home was lit up each night from Dec. 2 through Dec. 31.

As previously reported in Cedar City News, the display included some 60,000 lights, 55 plastic blow-molds, 19 lighted wire animal sculptures, 33 inflatables, a homemade 9-foot wreath, three wire-frame animated sculptures and additional decorations. Many of the lights were synchronized to flash along to the music of festive Christmas songs.

Hohner has already promised the display will be back, bigger and better than ever, later this year.

“We already have plans for a bigger and better display for 2019,” he said. So thanks again for being so generous and we look forward to seeing you at the display in December.”

