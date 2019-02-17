Winter driving conditions expected to impact roads in and around Southern Utah

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Winter driving conditions are expected to affect roads and communities in Southern Utah, southern Nevada and the Arizona Strip Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

The St. George area is expected to see light snow/rain showers starting between 7-8 p.m. Sunday, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. While routes near St. George will likely remain wet, there is the threat for light slush, especially on bridges and raised pavement.

Communities and points of interest on the Arizona Strip are expected to be impacted by 2-7 inches of snow and wind gusts of 20-30 mph, including the Hildale/Colorado City area, Pipe Spring National Monument, Tuweep and Mt. Trumbull.

In southern Nevada, approximately 2 inches of road snow is expected to impact Intestate 15 from Mesquite through Las Vegas.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for these regions until Monday at 5 a.m. MST.

Precautions

The National Weather Service advises drivers to expect snow-covered roads and limited visibility. Extra caution should be taken while driving through these conditions.

Vehicle preparation and safety precautions for winter weather driving.

Getting ready

Be aware of road conditions. Call 511 for road and weather conditions before leaving home.

Clear any frost and snow from the car’s lights and windows. Make an effort to see and be seen while driving.

Inspect the vehicle’s tires, fluids, wiper blades, lights and hoses. Preventative maintenance may save a car from breaking down and stranding drivers and passengers on the highway.

Allow for leeway in travel time. Expect to drive slowly in adverse weather conditions. High speeds can lead to skidding off the road and getting stuck in the snow.

When driving

Take it slow. Drive well below posted speed limits and leave plenty of space between cars.

Approach intersections, off-ramps, bridges and shaded areas slowly. These areas are hot spots for black ice.

Slow down in cases of limited visibility and be alert.

Keep the vehicle’s speed down. The faster the car goes, the longer it takes to stop. Be slow on the accelerator or risk having the car skid when the next stop sign appears.

Do not use the car’s cruise control while ice and snow still abound.

The above recommendations were compiled in 2015 from the Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue website, the Center for Disease Control’s emergency winter weather checklist and the U.S. Search and Rescue Task Force’s website on blizzard preparedness. This is a list of suggestions, in no particular order of priority, and should not be presumed exhaustive.

