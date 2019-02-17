Traffic alert: Road closure affects northbound lanes of I-15 in Gorge

2016 file photo of traffic delay on I-15 northbound, St. George Utah, Feb. 26, 2016| Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Motorists on Interstate 15 in Arizona are advised to avoid going through the Virgin River Gorge due to icy conditions and a rollover.

Update 10:45 p.m. Northbound lanes have opened and traffic is moving.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, all northbound lanes of travel on I-15 are blocked in the area of a semitractor-trailer rollover near mile marker 23, south of the Black Rock Road Exit.

Alternate route

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to use Highway 91 as an alternate route.

Highway 91 bypasses the Gorge entirely, intersecting with I-15 at Exit 8 in Littlefield, Arizona, to the south and connecting to St. George to the north via Santa Clara and Sunset Boulevard.

Resources

To stay up-to-date with the latest highway conditions around Arizona, visit the ADOT Traveler Information Center online. Travelers outside of Arizona needing to check road conditions may call 1-888-411-ROAD, or while in Arizona dial 511.

