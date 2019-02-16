Region 9 boys basketball: Hurricane gets 3rd seed; Dixie, Desert Hills also win

Dixie's Derek Wallace gets his hand on the shot by Canyon View's Kyle Sorensen, St. George, Utah, Feb. 15, 2019 | Photo by David Larson, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — At Cedar, Hurricane secured Region 9’s No. 3 playoff seed with a 60-36 win over the Redmen Friday night.

Hurricane got off to a hot start against Cedar. Two minutes into the game, each team had attempted exactly three 3-pointers apiece, with the Tigers making all of theirs to take an early 9-0 lead.

Hurricane went on to lead 21-3 at the end of the first quarter and 35-12 at the half, by which point Cedar had still only scored a single field goal, a 3-pointer by Zab Santana.

Cedar put together a modest 7-2 run to start the third period, but Hurricane regrouped and went on to extend its lead to more than 30 points late in the second half.

The Tigers ended up making eight 3-pointers during the game. Dax Dayley led Hurricane with 14 points, while Matt Meyers added 12 and Dallin Davis scored 10.

The Redmen were led by Tanner Eyre’s 13 points. Eyre, one of three seniors on the squad, was playing in his final high school game. Cedar’s other two seniors, who also started, are Bryce Crowley and Joddy Arakaza.

Santana, a freshman, was the only other Redman in double figures with 10 points. Cedar finished the season with a 2-10 record in Region 9.

Hurricane, Region 9’s No. 3 seed, will open the playoffs Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at the home court of Region 10’s No. 2 seed (likely either Payson or Lehi).

Canyon View, which lost at Dixie 43-40 on Friday night, finished the season 6-6 and will be Region 9’s No. 4 seed. The Falcons will play at Region 10’s top seeded Orem in their first-round playoff game Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Dixie, which finished with Region 9’s second best record at 9-3, will host Region 10’s third seed that same evening.

Meanwhile, Region 9 champion Pine View lost at home to Desert Hills, 59-57, in the season finale. The loss dropped the Panthers’ record to 10-2, but they will still host next week’s opening-round game against Region 10’s No. 4 seed. That game will also take place Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Region 9 final regular season standings

Pine View 10-2 (13-8)

Dixie 9-3 (17-5)

Hurricane 7-5 (11-10)

Canyon View 6-6 (10-12)

Desert Hills 4-8 (10-12)

Snow Canyon 4-8 (8-14)

Cedar 2-10 (6-16)

