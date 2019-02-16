BYU Young Ambassadors to bring ‘upbeat, dynamic’ performance to Cedar City

Stock image | Background photo by maksicfoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus with inset photo of "Welcome Home" poster, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Now in their 48th year, the BYU Young Ambassadors have literally circled the earth with performances. Their next stop will be performing in Southern Utah this month.

The group is comprised of nearly 40 students, including the performing cast, a 10-piece live band and technical crew. Most of the students come from the School of Music and the Department of Theatre and Media Arts.

The group has performed in 67 countries, including a premiere performance at Expo ’70 in Osaka, Japan, according to a press release. They’ve appeared before millions of people, often including royalty and government leaders from many nations.

Their performance “Welcome Home” is a stunning kaleidoscope of family fun in an upbeat scrapbook of cherished memories, where they deliver dynamic choreography and a musical lineup of international hits, the press release says.

With songs and dances from many eras, the performance features music by international recording artists Billy Joel, Judy Garland, the Beach Boys, Nat King Cole, Rascal Flatts, Brad Paisley and Frank Sinatra.

The show will highlight pop, rock, jazz, folk and movie music alongside staples from hit musicals like “West Side Story,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Aladdin,” “Footloose,” “In the Heights,” “Singin’ In the Rain,” and the beloved “The Wizard of Oz.”

Audiences will be captivated by stunning new choreography and colorful costumes representing decades of the best in entertainment, according to performance organizers.

“It’s meant to emphasize families and all of the fun and joy and love that a family can have,” musical director Eric Hansen sayes in the release. “It’s done in the context of a family going on a road trip across America, so it begins in California, goes to Seattle, goes to the Midwest, to New Orleans, and ends up in New York on Broadway. … A lot of care has been given to design the show. There will be something for [everyone], whatever their interest is.”

You can catch BYU Young Ambassadors’ “Welcome Home” performance in Cedar City at the Heritage Center Theater on Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online here or at the theater during regular business hours. Student discounts are available. For online purchases, use promo code: student.

Event details

What: BYU Young Ambassadors performance of “Welcome Home.”

When: Friday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Heritage Center Theater, located at 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Cost: Depending on seat location, tickets to the performance are $15-20. Student discounts are available; use promo code: student.

