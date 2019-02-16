Slick, snow covered-roads cause closures in Zion National Park

Written by Markee Heckenliable
February 16, 2019
ST. GEORGE — Officials from Zion National Park are urging motorists to use caution, as plows are currently working on clearing snow-covered roads in the park.

According to Zion National Park’s Twitter account, roads are “extremely slick,” causing shuttle delays and road closures. No vehicles are allowed on the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive. In addition, Kolob Canyons Road is closed until it can be plowed.

Zion National Park is expected to see more snow this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. For more information on forecasts for the park, see our weekend weather report.

