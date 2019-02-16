‘When it rains, it pours’ but one family stays dry with support of friends and Hirschi Roofing and Insulation

Rory and Cherry Johnson with repairmen from Hirschi Roofing after just completing their new "Christmas present" roof remodel, date not specified, LaVerkin, Utah | Photo courtesy of Hirschi Roofing, St. George News

FEATURE — Sometimes we can all use a break in life and for Cherry and Rory Johnson of LaVerkin, help came in just in the nick of time last Christmas from the community they have been a part of for more than 20 years.

For the past few years, the team at Hirschi Roofing and Insulation have been doing their best to give back to the community that supports them and last year’s annual giveaway promotion drew hundreds of responses for one very deserving family.

Read more: Hirschi Roofing has a special holiday housewarming gift for one deserving family; nominations being accepted

As parents of four children, it is probably no surprise that finances could be tough at times for the Johnsons and one of the first things that can be pushed to the wayside are necessary home maintenance repairs. They were in dire need of roof repair for ages and not even sure how it had held up that long. It left them wondering where to turn.

Cherry, who had just recently struggled from a bout with cancer, and Rory, still dealing with the repercussions of a sudden stroke and Bell’s palsy, just really needed a break. It was the perfect moment for the crew at Hirschi to step in.

“People say when referring to trials, ‘when it rains, it pours,’ and a new roof would go a long way to keep off the ‘rain,'” a post on the company’s official Facebook page stated. “Winning the contest would truly be a Christmas miracle for them.”

The contest, which ended Dec. 20, was the culmination of a several-week nomination process on Facebook and after relating a story that pulled on everyone’s heartstrings and receiving overwhelming support from friends and family, the Johnsons were chosen as the winner out of three finalist homes.

“Please help us out and vote for my parents house to win a free roof…they really need it!,” April Johnson de Souza said on their nomination post. “If you could also share this post so we can get more votes it would mean so much to me and my family.”

“If you could please help us out, it would be greatly appreciated. We are in dire need of this blessing in our lives. I would ask that you also share this with your friends,” Cherry Johnson said.

And help out, their friends certainly did. The final tally on their post reaching 748 reactions, 83 comments of support and 128 individual shares.

“Wonderful people. I’ve been knowing them for approx. 30 years and they are true salt of the earth,” Roy Mangels said. “I probably shouldn’t on social media but I can truthfully say that Rory is the one who I would say if asked ‘who is your best friend,’ he is the one. I don’t think you could find a more deserving family.”

Other supporters, including Kyle Claffey of Enterprise, said the Johnson family is awesome.



“I had the pleasure of working with their son. They raised an amazing young man and it speaks volumes to the type of family they are. I could not think of a more deserving family,” Claffey said. “They truly put others first and it would be a blessing for them to receive a new roof.”



The company received over 100 deserving and heartwarming stories and said they could not express how appreciative they were to every single person that took time out of their day to send in a nomination and story. They said each year is getting more difficult to pick the nominees.



“All of us at Hirschi Roofing and Insulation want to thank our community, 95.9 The Hawk and Easy 101.5. Without you, we could not make this happen.”



Work on the roof has recently been completed and the Johnsons can move on into 2019 with one less worry and a little more piece of mind.



“Thank you for this wonderful blessing in our lives,” Cherry Johnson said.



“Each of us at Hirschi Roofing and Insulation are proud to be part of this community. We want to thank you all for the support from this community over the last 25 years. We would not be here without you.”

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •