William Taylor

May 1, 1951 – Feb. 12, 2019

William Daniel Taylor, age 67, passed away Feb. 12, 2019, from illness due to cancer.

He was born May 1, 1951, in South Porcupine, Ontario, Canada, to parents Daniel Washington Taylor and Mabel Luella Collins. He married Raquiel Uy Taylor in Maasin City, Southern Leyte, Philippines, on April 07, 2007, and was later sealed in the Orlando Temple on Oct. 10, 2008. He has two children, Patricia Arlene Uy Taylor and William Charles Uy Taylor.

He was married previously to Lynn Orene Chausse (divorced) and had three children: Dawn Lyanne Taylor, Diane (Sean) Trantham and Daniel (Daleen Parry). He had 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Willian enjoyed spending his time playing and laughing with his children. His passion for history and for the Civil War led him to completing the temple work for thousands of soldiers. William found happiness through service to his family and all those he met. He served and protected our country during the Vietnam War. One word that would best describe William is “love” – love of our Lord and savior, love of his family.

Funeral services

  • Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.
  • A viewing will precede the services from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
  • Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at Spilsbury Mortuary online.

 

