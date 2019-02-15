Southern Utah Presidents Day weekend weather: Wind, rain and possible snow expected to continue

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of southwestern Utah will include colder temperatures due to the high possibility of snow and rain. High winds are also expected for most areas Friday.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Brian Head area weekend weather forecasts, including current warnings and advisories. And for a look at this weekend’s events, check out the St. George News TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino.

St. George

Friday

Partly sunny with a high of 54 and low of 34, with southeast winds of 9-16 mph. There’s a 60 percent chance of rain in the evening, mainly after 11 p.m.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a high of 47 and low of 31, with west-southwest winds of 5 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of rain during the day and a slight chance of snow in the evening.

Sunday

Partly sunny with a high of 45 and low of 28, with light southeast wind. There’s a 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 a.m. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Monday – Presidents Day

Partly sunny with a high of 45 and low of 24, with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Read more: Dixie Regional Medical Center offers new procedure to better assess risk of heart attack

Cedar City

Friday – high winds

Mostly sunny with a high of 43 and low of 23, with south-southwest winds of 13-18 mph increasing to 19-24 in the afternoon. Winds can gust up to 38 mph. There’s a 70 percent chance of snow in the evening, with snow accumulation of 2-4 inches possible.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a high of 36 and low of 19, with south-southwest winds of 10 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 a.m. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday

Partly sunny with a high of 33 and low of 16, with south-southeast winds of 6 mph. There’s a 30 percent chance of snow, with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday – Presidents Day

Mostly cloudy with a high of 31 and low of 12, with a 30 percent chance of snow. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Read more: Find out what makes us ‘So Utah’ at the 2019 ‘Southern Utah Tourism Summit’

Zion National Park/Springdale

Friday – high winds

Partly sunny with a high of 43 and low of 24, with south-southwest winds of 10-15 mph increasing to 16-21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph in the evening. Rain and snow are likely, becoming all snow after 11 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent and new snow snow accumulation of 1-2 inches is possible.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a high of 37 and low of 18, with south-southwest winds of 9-14 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of snow, with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday

Partly sunny with a high of 35 and low of 15, with southeast winds of 6 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of snow, with little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday – Presidents Day

Partly sunny with a high of 34 and low of 11, with a 30 percent chance of snow. Little to no snow accumulation expected.

Read more: Parks warn of crowds, traffic over Presidents Day weekend; Zion releases shuttle schedule

Brian Head

According to the Brian Head Resort website, the area has received 10 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, accumulating a 76-inch base depth.

Friday – high winds

Mostly sunny with a high of 22 and low of 8, with south winds of 18-25 mph and gusts as high as 39 mph. There’s a 80 percent chance of snow in the evening, with new snow accumulation of 9-13 mph. Wind chill values as low as -4.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a high of 15 and low of 3, with west-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. There’s a 60 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. New snow accumulation of less than an inch possible.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 14 and low of 1, with west-southwest winds of 13 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of snow. New snow accumulations of 1-2 inches possible.

Monday – Presidents Day

Mostly cloudy with a high of 11 and low of -2, with a 40 percent chance of snow. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Weather warnings and advisories

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the western two thirds of Utah for the areas of Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell and Southern Utah mountains.

A strong cold front associated with a colder storm will cross the area Friday evening and will bring much colder temperatures and accumulating snow to valley floors. A cold and unsettled weather pattern will prevail through the upcoming week. Temperatures will run several degrees below normal, and periodic chances of snow can be expected across the outlook area.

In addition, a winter weather advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. Saturday for the cities of Delta, Fillmore, Beaver, Cedar City and Milford. The advisory predicts total snow accumulations of 1-4 inches for those cities, with higher amounts along the I-15 corridor.

A period of heavy snow will bring quick road snow accumulations Friday evening into early Saturday. Be prepared for rapid accumulations of snow on all area roadways and increased travel times.

For more information on current weather conditions and advisories, go the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website. For winter road conditions, go to the Utah Department of Transportation website.

Email: mheckenliable@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @markeekaenews