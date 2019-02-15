April 5, 1989 – Feb. 13, 2019

Our sweet angel, Lindsey Snow, 29, of Washington, Utah, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2019, in her grandparents home.

Lindsey was born on April 5, 1989, to Scott and Laurie Chamberlain Snow in St. George, Utah.

Due to an illness at a young age, Lindsey was left severely mentally handicapped. She attended special education schools in Washington County.

After Post High School, Lindsey attended Danville. We are so grateful to her wonderful caregivers there: Julia, Brandon, Sophie, Gina, Kevin, Dillon and many others over the years. Also, a very special thank you to her wonderful case worker Greg Magnesen.

Lindsey loved spending time with her grandpa and grandma Chamberlain. They took her on walks daily and helped us out so much with her care. Lindsey also loved Disney, especially “The Little Mermaid” and “Aladdin.” She spent many hours looking at Disney books.

Lindsey is survived by her parents Scott and Laurie Snow of Washington, Utah; sister Leslie Snow of Washington, Utah; brother Travis (Lily) Snow of St. George, Utah; nephews Zack Snow, Maks Snow and Oliver Snow of St. George, Utah; grandparents Lee and Anna Lee Chamberlain of St. George, Utah, Mack and Kathleen Snow of St. George, Utah; uncles and aunts Howard (Tishalynn) Chamberlain, St. George, Utah, Bart (Jackie) Chamberlain, Henderson, Nevada, Kent (Cindy) Chamberlain, St. George, Utah, Bonnie (Reid) Byington, St. George, Utah, Connie (Roger) Rasmussen, Gilbert, Arizona, Jennie (Alan) Davies, Cedar City, Utah, Matt (Annette) Chamberlain, Sandy, Utah, Jed Snow, St. George, Utah, KayLynn (Vern) Jensen, Cedar City, Utah, Sue (Karl) Stevens, Enoch, Utah, Kim (Janice) Snow, Ivins, Utah, Karen (Darrick) Whipple, Santaquin, Utah, Alison Snow, Ivins, Utah, and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her great grandparents Elden and Lena Bartholomew, LaMar and Margaret Chamberlain, James and Kathryn Applegate, Glendon and Ida Snow and “special aunt” Devra Gamber.

A special thanks to Dr. (Uncle) Howard Chamberlain, Intermountain staff at the Wound Clinic and Dr. Brett Christensen Dixie Pediatric Dental.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Washington Utah Stake Center, 486 E. Mangum Road, Washington, Utah.

Viewings will be held Monday, Feb. 18, from 5-7 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, and Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Washington Stake Center prior to the funeral.

Interment will be at the Washington City Cemetery under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary.

Friends and family are invited to sign Lindsey’s online guest book at Spilsbury Mortuary online.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.