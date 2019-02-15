What’s on the Menu: Six super soups | Sponsored by Camping World

FEATURE — This week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu” features not one but several different establishments, as Sheldon and his sidekick Tom set out during the week of pro football’s big game to find the best “Souper Bowl” in the downtown St. George area.

Their efforts resulted in a “pick six,” as they touched down on a half dozen tasty soups, each meriting its own points on the scoreboard.

Follow the St. George News tasters as they make the rounds, sampling soups from The Pizza Factory, Croshaw’s Gourmet Pies, The Painted Pony, Cappeletti’s Restaurant, George’s Corner Restaurant and Judd’s General Store.

Take the field with Sheldon and Tom and a few special guests as they seek super soup in Episode 31 of “What’s on the Menu” in player above.

What's on the Menu: Six super soups

