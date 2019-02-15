West Valley man arrested for cluster of car burglaries in Hurricane

Hurricane Police Department vehicle, Hurricane, Utah, Aug. 29, 2018 | File photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man remains in jail on $20,000 bail after appearing in court Wednesday on a warrant for charges stemming from a rash of vehicle burglaries in Hurricane in May 2018, police say.

Zachary T. Davis, 31, faces multiple felony charges for a case that began when Hurricane Police officers responded to several back-to-back reports of vehicle burglaries within the city limits

An orange Mitsubishi Eclipse was stolen from the same general area, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.

Officers determined four vehicles had been burglarized and in each incident wallets and bank cards were taken, police say.

They also located the stolen vehicle approximately one mile from the residence with the keys missing.

Detectives discovered that three of the debit cards allegedly stolen showed a number of “suspicious transactions” that involved deposits made to a Square account, a mobile financial payment company, in the name of “Madison.”

The funds were either charged or withdrawn from the stolen credit/debit cards and deposited into the mobile account in amounts that ranged from $100 to $150.

A gun was also reported stolen from one of the vehicles. Officers later received a call that a firearm was pawned at a local pawn shop, and it matched the serial number of the one stolen.

The following week officers responded to a residence after receiving a call that jewelry and other personal effects were discovered inside a backpack that belonged to Davis.

Inside the backpack, officers found a black plastic bag that contained a number of items, including a set of keys belonging the stolen vehicle.

They also found the pawn ticket for the stolen firearm well as an old bus ticket with Davis’s name on it.

During a background check, officers discovered that Davis was a convicted felon from a 2014 drug case.

They also obtained a screenshot of Davis taken at the pawn shop that was compared to the photo on his driver’s license and both “were consistent with being the same person,” the statement said.

A warrant for Davis’s arrest was issued shortly thereafter.

The current charges include two counts of second-degree felony theft were filed June 7 along with one third-degree felony count of possession of a firearm by a restricted person. He was also charged with four class A misdemeanor counts of burglary of a vehicle as well as three counts of knowingly using a false financial transaction card for credit/goods, which are class B misdemeanors.

In addition to the 2014 case, Davis also had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor shoplifting charge in May 2017 as well as a felony drug conviction in Salt Lake County that same year, along with a third-degree felony conviction for burglary in July 2018.

Davis made a video appearance Wednesday and is scheduled to return to court Feb. 20.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

