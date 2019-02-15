Two Fords clash on Blackridge Drive, sending both drivers to hospital

A Ford F-150 pickup truck is severely damaged in a two-vehicle crash at Blackridge Drive and South 250 West in St. George, Utah, Feb. 15, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two drivers were taken to the hospital Friday as the result of a T-bone crash triggered by a driver failing to yield on a left turn at the intersection of Blackridge Drive and South 250 West.

Just before 9 a.m., officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection where South 250 West turns into Hilton Drive on a two-vehicle collision involving a black Ford F-150 pickup truck and a gray Ford Ranger, St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter said.

The F-150 was traveling east on Blackridge Drive while the Ranger was heading west on the same street as both driver’s approached the intersection on a solid-green traffic light.

Just as the Ranger started into a left turn to head south on Hilton Drive, it was struck by the F-150 in nearly a head-on collision.

The force of the impact spun both trucks around until the F-150 came to rest with both passenger-side wheels on the sidewalk facing west while the Ranger was blocking the inside westbound lane of travel.

A witness heading west behind the F-150 stopped and provided a statement to police, which Bangerter said makes it easier to determine what took place and “get the details from someone not involved in the crash.”

Bangerter added that an off-duty firefighter who also witnessed the crash pulled over and rendered aid to the injured drivers until police and emergency medical personnel arrived.

Both drivers were injured and transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment, Bangerter said, with the F-150 driver transported “code 3” with lights and sirens activated.

The front-end of the F-150 was completely destroyed, and the Ranger sustained extensive passenger’s side damage. Both were subsequently towed from the scene.

The Ranger driver will be cited for failing to yield on a left turn, Bangerter said, which is one of the top two causes of a majority of the crashes that officers typically respond to, the other being following too close.

Eastbound traffic on Blackridge Drive was diverted around the crash until the scene cleared.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

