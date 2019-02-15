Dixie State, Product PowerUp to host innovation conference, provide sneak peak of new Atwood Innovation Plaza

Stock image of Angel's Landing, Zion National Park, Utah, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University will be partnering with Product PowerUp, the premier community and event provider created just for product entrepreneurs, to host top entrepreneurs at the university’s state-of-the-art Atwood Innovation Plaza on Feb. 28.

This highly anticipated project is part of DSU’s initiative to create new economic opportunity through innovation.

Utah’s Department of Commerce expects The Atwood Innovation Plaza to create hundreds of new jobs in Southern Utah over the next nine years.

Industry leaders from across the state will gather at the Innovation Plaza and share their own success stories in product innovation. We will be providing lunch and an awesome product-filled swag bag.

Some of the speakers at the Red Cliffs Conference will include:

Susan Peterson – founder/CEO of Freshly Picked.

Sam Bernards – former CEO of Purple.

Tayson Whittaker – founder/president of Outdoor Vitals.

Bobby Edwards – co-founder of Squatty Potty.

Charlie Bessey – founder/CEO of Coalatree.

Dave Underwood – co-founder/director of product development at Lovesac.

Brian Sather – CEO of Blacksmith International.

For a complete list of presenters, more information on the conference or to register, go to the Power PowerUp website.

After the conference, attendees will be able to tour Southern Utah’s largest makerspace and even test out the state-of-the-art 3D printing lab. This lab includes over 10 3D printers, including one of the largest in the western United States.

Read more: Entrepreneurial hub at Dixie State receives $1.75M to create jobs, economic opportunity

Everyone is welcome to join in the celebration.

Event details

When: Thursday, Feb. 28, from 8 a.m to 3 p.m.

Where: Atwood Innovation Plaza, 453 S. 600 East, St. George.

Cost: $45. Use Promo Code: SGNews to get $5 off of your registration.

More information: To learn more and to preregister, please visit the Product PowerUp website.

