Grady Clocks In: Getting down as a grease monkey at Stephen Wade Nissan

FEATURE — Starting a new job can be a daunting proposition under the best of circumstances – even scary. But when Canyon Media’s sales guru Grady Sinclair tries to punch a time clock, let’s just say the results can be less than glorious.

In this week’s episode of “Grady Clocks In,” the patience of the crew at Stephen Wade Nissan is just about ready to burn rubber as Grady invades the shop as the newest member of their routine vehicle maintenance team.

Watch Grady put his grease monkey skills to the test with the crew of Stephen Wade Nissan on the latest episode of “Grady Clocks In” in the media player above.

We all know it’s important to get our oil changed regularly, and keeping our vehicles maintained can save a ton of money in the long run. For even a basic automotive service, there is nothing more important than having a mechanic we can trust. So when Stephen Wade is on the lookout for a new employee, it is only for the best.

“When you come to a service center like Stephen Wade Nissan, you don’t realize how skilled these guys really are,” Grady said, adding that the cool thing is, they’re also really great people. “You get to know these guys – they’re really skilled at what they’re doing.”

Will Grady be able to grasp the technical mastery required to pull the plug, change the oil and service your vehicle, or will the seasoned professional mechanics at Stephen Wade run over his dreams of a new career in automotive?

Find out on the latest installment of “Grady Clocks In.”

