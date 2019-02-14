Region 9 boys basketball: Dixie clinches 2nd place behind Pine View; Hurricane, Canyon View seek 3rd

Snow Canyon's Cole Warner drives hard to the hoop against visiting Cedar, St. George, Utah, Feb. 13, 2019 | Photo by David Larson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — At Hurricane, the region-leading Pine View Panthers on Wednesday bounced back from their loss at Canyon View last week by defeating the Tigers 61-51.

Hurricane got the jump on the Panthers early on, taking a 5-0 lead midway through the first period. However, Pine View closed out the quarter with a 14-1 run to take a 14-6 lead at the end of the first. Pine View’s Gavin Bateman drilled three 3-pointers during the rally, and teammate Jared Sudweeks added one trey.

During the second quarter, the Panthers outscored Hurricane 16-11 to take a 30-17 halftime lead. Taiven Shepherd accounted for half of Pine View’s points during the second period, making one field goal and converting 6-of-6 free throws.

The two teams battled evenly throughout the third period. Midway through the fourth quarter, Hurricane managed to narrow the deficit to 7 points, thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers by Bryce Thomas to make it 49-42 in favor of Pine View.

However, the Panthers managed to keep Hurricane at bay by making their free throws down the stretch. The Tigers’ Matt Meyers made a 3-pointer to cut Pine View’s lead to six points, 57-51, with about a minute to go, but Hurricane didn’t score again as the Panthers converted four more free throws to keep the game out of reach.

Bateman finished with a game-high 18 points for Pine View, while Sudweeks added 15 points and Shepherd scored 10.

The Panthers were perfect from the free throw line, converting 18-of-18 during the contest.

“That’s a pretty awesome stat,” Pine View head coach Ryan Eves said. “I thought the boys did a great job staying focused and sharing the ball. Gavin Bateman had a great game for us offensively.

“I’m so proud of these guys. There’s never a doubt in my mind that they are gonna battle and give everything that they have, night in and night out.”

Meanwhile, Hurricane had four players in double figures, led by Meyers and Dom Scott, who each scored 14. Thomas added 13 and TJ Minor made 10 for the Tigers, who did not have any other players score.

Pine View, which improved to 10-1 in region play, had already sewn up the Region 9 title and the No. 1 playoff seed. The Panthers will close out the regular season with a home game against Desert Hills at 7 p.m. Friday.

Dixie, which improved to 8-3 in region play with its win over Desert Hills Wednesday, is assured of second place and the No. 2 seed.

Meanwhile, Hurricane fell to 6-5 overall with their loss to Pine View, putting the Tigers in a tie for third place with Canyon View, which was idle on Wednesday. Canyon View plays at Dixie on Friday, while Hurricane plays at Cedar.

Should Canyon View win and Hurricane lose on Friday, Canyon View would end up with the No. 3 seed and Hurricane would be No. 4. If Hurricane wins Friday or if they and Canyon View both lose, the Tigers will get the No. 3 seed, thanks to them holding the edge over the Falcons in a tiebreaker.

— Written by Jeff Richards

Dixie 68, Desert Hills 63

In a back-and-forth battle, the Dixie Flyers defeated the Desert Hills Thunder.

Dixie took an early six-point lead, then extended it to 15 entering halftime.

Desert Hills marched back in the third period, outscoring Dixie 20-10 to cut the deficit to five. Both teams traded buckets back and forth in the final period, but the Thunder weren’t able to get defensive stops and the Flyers held on for the win.

Hayden Cottle led Dixie with 18 points, while Nic Roundy added 15.

Reggie Newby led Desert Hills with 23 points, while Mason Chase added 18.

Dixie hosts Canyon View Friday, while Desert Hills plays at Pine View.

— Written by Spencer Rodak

Snow Canyon 78, Cedar 74 (OT)

Snow Canyon edged the Cedar in overtime in the Warriors’ final game of the season.

Cedar led by four after one period and extended the lead to nine at the end of the first half. Snow Canyon wouldn’t go down easily though, outscoring the Redmen 46-37 over the final two quarters to force overtime.

The Warriors completed the comeback in the extra period, outscoring Cedar 13-9 to seal the victory.

Snow Canyon was led by Cade Guerisoli’s 17 points, while Chance Barney and Cole Warner each chipped in 16.

Zab Santana had a standout performance for the Redmen, dropping a game-high 24 points. Gaige Savage added 18.

Cedar hosts Hurricane Friday at 7 p.m.

— Written by Spencer Rodak

Region 9 standings

Pine View 10-1 (13-7)

Dixie 8-3 (16-5)

Hurricane 6-5 (10-10)

Canyon View 6-5 (10-11)

Desert Hills 3-8 (9-12)

Snow Canyon 4-8 (8-14)

Cedar 2-9 (6-15)

