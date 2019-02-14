From sex to self-care to going it solo, survey illuminates the do’s and don’ts of Valentine’s Day

Photo by gpointstudio/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — Dinner and a movie, red roses and chocolates, a romantic night for two – Valentine’s Day traditions as old as time. But are these things a win or a yawn for women today?

Summer’s Eve, a trusted leader in feminine care, sought to get the inside scoop on how women are celebrating Valentine’s Day in 2019 in the brand’s second annual Valentine’s Day survey. And while it may be too late to change some plans, women and men are advised to take note and correct where they still can, especially if they’re on the fence about whether to pop the big question today – more on that shortly.

Cupid’s holiday has long been either lauded or dreaded for the undue pressure it creates to have a “perfect night,” but what does perfect really mean for today’s woman? Is a fairy tale night still the gold standard or is the holiday simply overrated? Or is it both?

From sex and relationships to self-care and date night details, the results of this Summer’s Eve annual survey tell the story of women’s attitudes toward the “love it or hate it” holiday.

Respondents dished on the do’s and don’ts of celebrating Valentine’s Day in 2019. And the survey says…

Tradition still wins the day

71 percent of respondents still say that a romantic night out with their plus-one is the ideal way to spend Valentine’s Day. And 45 percent of women want the traditional fanfare – dinner, movie and flowers.

Nearly a quarter (23 percent) of respondents would rather celebrate Valentine’s Day unconventionally – from going on a group date to opting to spend the day with friends.

The perfect Valentine’s Day?

There are many different ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and although 71 percent of women still prefer to have a romantic night out, more than a quarter still opt to spend the night alone, while 22 percent think spending the day with friends is the way to go.

When it comes to a date, these are the top things respondents said they’d most like included in their Valentine’s Day plans.

A romantic dinner: 67 percent.

Having sex: 49 percent.

Being intimate: 47 percent.

Receiving flowers: 47 percent.

Receiving chocolates: 43 percent.

The internal struggle is real

More than half (57%) of women surveyed said Valentine’s Day is overrated. But still, 56 percent say they do feel heavy pressure to have a date for Valentine’s Day.

When it comes to coupling up for the big day, women take many measures to find a Valentine’s Day plus-one.

24 percent have found someone in a bar or club to spend Valentine’s Day with, and 23 percent have found someone on a dating app.

A quarter of those surveyed have even gone back to an ex to ensure they don’t spend the holiday alone.

Self-care is the best care

67 percent of respondents believe self-care is especially important around Valentine’s Day. And what part of their body are they pampering the most? That would be the vagina, with 22 percent of the vote, beating out the face for the most self-cared-for body part.

Let’s get physical

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, intimacy is still high on the agenda for most women, with more than 53 percent saying it’s important to be intimate on the holiday of love.

Taking it one step further, 29 percent said they planned to try something sexually new and adventurous in honor of the holiday!

Uncuffing season?

Three in 10 women have had a relationship end – either been broken up with or broke up with someone – right before or on Valentine’s Day.

And when looking at older millennials, 66 percent say the reason for the breakup was to get out of making plans or buying a gift.

Indecent proposal

Get up off that knee! A quarter of that same millennial audience cited being proposed to as one of the tackiest things that could happen to them on Valentine’s Day.

So… love it or hate it?

At the end of the day, 66 percent of women agree that they actually like Valentine’s Day.

Cue the roses!

