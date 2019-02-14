Chris Stewart announces town hall tour with first stops in Southern Utah

U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart speaks to members of the public about his views on gun control at a town hall meeting at Desert Hills High School in St. George, Utah, March 27, 2018 | File photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — Congressman Chris Stewart recently announced that he will host town halls in 11 cities within Utah’s 2nd Congressional District.

“I enjoy town halls and believe that they’re an important venue for my constituents’ voices to be heard,” Stewart said in a press release. “Town halls are also a great opportunity for me to share how I am representing Utah’s 2nd District in Washington, D.C.”

Town hall schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Feb 19 Kanab – 12:30 p.m. | Kanab City Library, 347 N. Main St. Panguitch – 3 p.m. | Location TBA. Cedar City – 5 p.m. | Festival Hall, 105 N. 100 East. St. George – 7:30 p.m. | St. George City Hall, 175 N. 200 East.

Wednesday, Feb. 20 Beaver – 10:30 a.m. | Location TBA. Richfield – 1 p.m. | Commission chambers, 250 N. Main St. Fillmore – 3:30 p.m. | Fillmore City Offices, 75 W. Center St. Ephraim – 7 p.m. | Snow College – Noyes Building, 150 E. College Ave.

Thursday, Feb. 21 Magna – 11:30 a.m. | Nonna’s Pizza, 8979 W. Magna State St. Salt Lake City – 5 p.m. | Located TBA. Farmington – 7:30 p.m. | Farmington City Hall, 160 S. Main St.



