Chesley sworn in as Mesquite’s new police chief; formerly with St. George Police

ST. GEORGE — Police officers and community members packed Tuesday night’s Mesquite City Council meeting as a new police chief was sworn in.

Mesquite Police Capt. MaQuade Chesley was officially made the city’s newest and youngest police chief during the council meeting, according to a press release from the Police Department. Chesley had acted as the department’s interim chief following the former chief’s retirement last month.

Once Chesley took the oath, he led the rest of the Police Department’s officers and employees in reaffirming their own oaths of office, the press release states.

“It was a humbling experience to see the show of solidarity from the police department as well as the show of support from all of the families and community members in attendance,” Chesley said.

According to Mesquite Local News, Chesley joined the Mesquite Police Department in 2007 after serving a short stint with the St. George Police Department.

Chesley has filled various roles within the Police Department and also currently serves as one of the vice presidents of the Nevada Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

Police employees in attendance at the swearing in included police officers, corrections officers, communication dispatchers, animal control officers, administrative and records personnel and volunteers.

“It was an emotional night for me, and I was proud to take upon myself the police chief oath,” Chesley said. “It is a new beginning for our police department, one which I am so proud to share with every police employee. I’m excited to work hand in hand with so many good people in providing such an honorable service to our city.”

Chesley succeeds Chief Troy Tanner who announced his retirement in early January after serving on the Mesquite police force for over 23 years.

“We wish Chief Tanner the best in all his future endeavors,” the Mesquite Department stated in a Jan. 23 Facebook post featuring photos of the former police chief’s retirement party.

