Cedar City unveils sign recognizing importance of the community’s history

CEDAR CITY — A new sign recognizing the Cedar City Historic District was unveiled Tuesday at the corner of Shakespeare Lane and 200 West.

Cedar City Councilman Scott Phillips said the sign is the first of several such markers planned for Cedar’s City’s downtown and historic district.

“History is important,” Phillips told the group gathered at the street corner for the official unveiling. “It’s important to all of us, because it’s where we’ve all come from, and today is all about celebrating our history and what it means.”

Phillips said part of the charge of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission is “to help promote and perpetuate the importance of history and enhancing our community by looking back and working with our history.”

Ryan Paul, the commission’s co-chair, said the Cedar City Historic District, which was officially placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2004, comprises the section of town located between Shakespeare Lane (formerly College Avenue) to 200 South and from 100 West to 300 West.

“The Cedar City Historic District is an important historic resource and represents the settlement and the development of this beautiful town,” Paul said during his remarks. “The historic buildings within this district represent a wide range of architectural styles starting in the 1880s and continuing to the mid-1960s. It contains 174 homes, many of which are historically relevant and play an important part in the community’s character and telling Cedar City’s unique story.”

Paul said the placement of the first historical district sign was thanks to a donation from Maria Twitchell and the Cedar City-Brian Head Tourism Bureau.

“Our desire is that these signs will facilitate learning and appreciation for the national historic district,” he said. “And, if you haven’t had a chance to wander down these couple blocks, it’s an amazing thing.”

Mayor Maile Wilson-Edwards said she spent plenty of time in the neighborhood as a child.

“Personally, my grandma’s house was just up the street, and so as a child, this is the neighborhood that I would wander, starting from being pushed in a stroller all through my youth,” Wilson-Edwards said. “It’s so neat to kind of see this come full circle and my own personal history blended in with the history of our community, and pointing this out for generations to come.”

Phillips said more signs will be forthcoming as additional funds are raised. Those wishing to make donations may make checks out to Cedar City Historic Preservation Commission and give them to Phillips or Paul, or send or bring them to the city offices.

