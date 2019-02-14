Cedar City Police ask for help identifying man and woman suspected of fraud

Cedar City Police are looking for the man and woman shown in this photo in connection with alleged credit card fraud. Image captured at Tink's Superior Auto Parts in Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Police Department, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Cedar City Police are asking for help identifying a man and woman suspected of fraudulently using credit cards.

The pair was observed in the Tink’s Superior Auto Parts store at 210 W. 200 North during one of the fraudulent transactions, Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock told Cedar City News.

A store clerk reportedly recorded the suspects at the checkout line using a cellphone and provided the video to police.

This is one of several cases police are investigating for fraudulent credit card use involving the man and woman.

The suspects’ faces can be viewed in the images included in this report.

“They have chosen to do things they shouldn’t have and we need some help to figure out who they are,” Cedar City Police Department said in an advisory posted to Facebook.

Anyone who recognizes either of these two people is asked to contact Cedar City Police at 435-586-2956 and reference any one of the following case numbers: C19-00527, C19-00528, C19-00529, C19-00530, C19-00531 or C19-00532.

