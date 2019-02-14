Intermountain Healthcare, U of U Health to allow physicians to recommend medical cannabis

Christine Glenn sorts marijuana at the Blum marijuana dispensary in Las Vegas, Aug. 1, 2018 | Associated Press photo by John Locher, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — After months of negotiations, Utah’s largest health care networks will allow their physicians to recommend medical cannabis to qualifying patients.

According to a report by Fox13Now, a memo was obtained late Wednesday written by Intermountain Healthcare Chief Physician Executive Mark Briesacher that gives permission to doctors within the state’s largest health care network to start recommending cannabis.

“After meeting with patients, their family members, and patient advocates, and working with a committed and diverse group of colleagues at Intermountain, we’ve arrived at a place where we’re ready to begin offering letters to patients with a qualifying medical condition as defined by the Utah Medical Cannabis Act,” he wrote.

Intermountain Healthcare refused to comment on the memo, which Fox13Now obtained from multiple sources. Executives at the company planned a Thursday news conference to discuss medical cannabis.

Intermountain’s announcement came hours after Fox13Now reported that University of Utah Health had said its physicians were not prohibited from recommending cannabis to qualifying patients.

In a statement Wednesday, University of Utah Health insisted it is not blocking doctors from recommending cannabis. An internal memo in December seemed to suggest the University was asking physicians to hold off.

