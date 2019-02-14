Jan. 2, 1943 – Feb. 10, 2019

Evelyn Brinkerhoff Sturtz was born Jan. 2, 1943 in Virgin, Utah, to goodly parents Arnold and May Leah Matthews Brinkerhoff. She was the fourth child in a family of eight. She grew up in an old fashioned way, running the unpaved streets barefoot and chasing around town with her cousins. Her friends were many. She was a very sweet, kind person and loved people. She was a private person.

Her siblings were Elaine, Geraldine, Raymond, then Evelyn, Mary Ann, then an infant sister who passed away at birth, Colleen and Verla. They were a close-knit family.

She met and fell in love with Marlin Delmar Sturtz, and they were married on Oct. 23, 1961, in Las Vegas, Clark County, Nevada. For a small town girl, the man she married had jobs all over the place so she lived in a lot of different places and traveled a lot following his jobs.

When they decided to retire, they returned to Virgin where they built a small but cute little home. She joined a club of knitters and crocheters who were laughingly called the “Virgin Hookers.” She made many new friends and crocheted a lot of gifts that she gave away to family and friends. She reacquainted herself with many old friends and kept in touch with everyone all the time, those near and far. She loved to sew and when Marlin passed away she bought a small embroidery machine and made bookmarks and Christmas decorations for those wanting them.

Marlin and Evelyn did not have children of their own, but Evelyn took seriously the job of stepmother to Sharon Kay Sturtz Ellis (Dave) and their children and grandchildren. When Sharon heard of Evelyn being sick, she came out from Branson, Missouri, and sat by her side until family duties called her back to Missouri.

Marlin and Evelyn lived in Virgin until Marlin’s passing in 2010 and Evelyn’s passing Feb. 10, 2019.

She will be sorely missed by her family. Surviving siblings are Raymond D. Brinkerhoff (Lenny) of Virgin, Utah, Mary Ann Bringhurst (LaMar) of LaVerkin, Utah, and Verla Dawn Venuti of St. George, Utah. She also leaves behind many treasured nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of McMillan Mortuary, 435-688-8880.

Tributes and condolences may be shared at McMillan Mortuary online.