Driver blinded by the sun clips semi on I-15; second semi jackknifes

A semi-tractor trailer jackknifed when the driver was unable to slow down after the car in front slowed for a crash of another semi on I-15, Iron County, Utah, Feb. 13, 2019 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A collision involving two semitractor-trailers and two cars blocked a stretch of Interstate 15 for about an hour Wednesday while crews worked to clean up the debris.

The crash occurred at around 5:30 p.m. at milepost 54 and resulted in minor injuries among all parties involved, authorities said.

Initially, a white Honda Accord traveling south in the fast lane swerved into a semi traveling in the slow lane after the driver said she was blinded by the sun.

The car pulled over onto the shoulder while the semi stopped in the emergency lane.

After witnessing the accident, a blue Honda CR-V traveling behind the Accord slowed down. However, another semi allegedly following too close to the Honda CR-V was unable to stop in time and slid off the road into the median, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Bauer said.

“He hit the cable barrier, which sent debris everywhere,” Bauer added. “He also jackknifed the truck.”

Both fast lanes on the north and south side were shut down during that time, the sergeant said. The closure affected about 100 yards of the highway.

The driver of the second semi was cited for following too close while the driver of the Honda Accord was cited for improper lane travel.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: tracies@outlook.com

Twitter: @STGnews