May 28, 1968 – Feb. 11, 2019

Susan Topham Hafen, age 50, passed away on Feb. 11, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on May 28, 1968, in Monticello, Utah, to Kenneth Marlo and Opal Bauer Topham. She married Kraig Darien Hafen on July 26, 1991, in the Manti, Utah Temple.

Susan lived in Monticello and Bountiful, Utah, before her family settled in Delta, Utah, when she was 5 years old. Not long after, she was asked to be the Delta Rabbit mascot because of her happy, bubbly personality. Once she reached high school, she was a member of the Tri-Dels dance team and was a cheerleader her senior year. She graduated in 1986 from Delta High School.

Susan was crowned Miss Millard in 1987. She went on to compete in the Miss Utah Pageant where she was known for losing her shoe during the kick line of the opening dance number.

Susan attended SUSC (now SUU) in Cedar City, Utah, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1990. She was also a member of the cheer team in college. After graduating, Susan taught fifth grade at Sunset Elementary in Davis County, Utah.

In December 1990, Susan met the love of her life, Kraig, on a blind date. They never seemed to be apart after that. Kraig said he could have asked her to marry him that night.

After their marriage, they made Mesquite, Nevada, their home. She continued teaching at Virgin Valley Elementary School, where she taught third grade, until the birth of her daughter Nikole. She then made the decision to stay at home raising her three children, Nikole, Dillon and Shalee. After Dillon’s diagnosis of autism, Kraig and Susan’s love for one another only grew stronger as they faced the challenges ahead.

She was active in her children’s education and did all she could to support the school activities they participated in. These also included fundraisers, decorating floats and team dinners. Being a wife and mother was her greatest achievement.

Susan was an excellent homemaker; her house was always spotless and she was a wonderful cook. She always made sure everyone who entered her home always felt welcomed and loved. Susan always loved having family around, especially her nieces and nephews. She had a close bond with all of them. She was always serving those around her. She continued putting others before herself even until the day she died.

Susan was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and fulfilled various callings including Relief Society President, Young Women’s President, and Primary President. Her commitment and her testimony of our savior Jesus Christ never wavered and carried her through her battle with cancer.

Susan is survived by her loving husband Kraig Darien Hafen of Mesquite, Nevada; children Nikole (David) Cardon, (Mesquite, Nevada), Dillon Kraig Hafen (Mesquite, Nevada), and Shalee (fiancé, Baxter Baker) (St. George, Utah); granddaughter Makynlee Sue Cardon whom she adored (Mesquite, Nevada); father Kenneth Marlo Topham (Delta, Utah); siblings Tammy Topham (Cedar City, Utah), Lisa (Joey) Skinner (Morgan, Utah), Kendall (Michelle) Topham (Stansbury Park, Utah), Greg (Michelle) Topham (Spanish Fork, Utah), Todd (Lynn) Topham (Alpine, Utah), and Kurtis (Stacia) Topham (Delta, Utah); Dawn Hafen (Mesquite, Nevada), Nelson (Laurel) Hafen (St. George, Utah), Derek Hafen (Mesquite, Nevada), Merlin (Victoria) Hafen (Mesquite, Nevada) and Tilman (Jennifer) Hafen (Mesquite, Nevada) and many nieces and nephews. Susan was preceded in death by her mother Opal Bauer Topham.

A special thanks to Dr. Ryan E. Wilcox, nurses and staff at the IHC Cancer Center in St. George, Utah, for all the love, support and wonderful care they gave to Susan. Also, thanks to Mesa View Hospice for the kindness and care given to Susan.

Funeral services