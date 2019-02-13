Dreading tax season? These free services in Southern Utah can help

Stock image | Photo courtesy of Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — It’s tax season, and that means if you need assistance with your taxes, it’s time to find that help. Luckily, a few groups in Southern Utah are offering this assistance for free.

Since November, a group of people in St. George have been studying and taking tests so they can provide free income tax preparation for their neighbors.

Tax-Aide

That free income tax service is provided by Tax-Aide, which is sponsored by AARP and the Internal Revenue Service. Tax-Aide is a group of volunteers who are the nation’s largest free tax-assistance and preparation service. Tax returns will be prepared and filed electronically in St. George, Hurricane, Mesquite and Washington City now until April 15.

Tax preparation is for low- and middle-income individuals with special attention to elderly taxpayers filing federal and state tax returns.

Although the focus is to provide free tax assistance to older adults, the services are offered to everyone. Volunteers are certified to assist people of all ages, working on a wide range of tax returns at many income levels.

Locations for tax preparation:

St. George Senior Center, 245 N. 200 West, Tuesday-Friday, through April 15, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tax preparation rooms are upstairs and children are not permitted in the St. George Senior Center.

Hurricane Senior Center, 95 N. 300 West, will have trained and certified preparers on Wednesdays, through April 10, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Washington City Library, 220 N. 300 East, will have preparers available on Mondays from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. through April 15.

Mesquite Senior Center also provides a Tax-Aide preparation site. For times and information contact Harry Cooperman at 702-345-2877 or peanut273@msn.com.

Taxpayers who visit these sites should bring their wage and earning statements (Form W-2) from all employers, Social Security benefits for 2018 as shown on the 1099-SSA that were sent in the mail and all types of 1099 forms. Stock transactions, shown in 1099-B, should also show original purchase prices of assets sold. Please bring a copy of last year’s 2017 tax return and any other relevant information about income, deductions and expenses. Taxpayers will need to show a government photo ID and Social Security number identification for all individuals on their tax return.

The sites will provide free electronic filing, E-file, from computer prepared returns. All Tax-Aide volunteers manning these sites have completed IRS and AARP training programs for advanced income tax preparation. For further information contact Peter Norbeck at 435-703-9995 or pete11a@aol.com.

VITA Program at Dixie State and SUU

Universities in Southern Utah are also offering aid with tax preparation. Dixie State University and Southern Utah University are offering free e-file tax preparation through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. You are eligible for this assistance if you make $54,000 or less annually, have a disability, are a senior citizen or speak limited English.

These services will be offered until April 10. If you choose to receive assistance from Dixie State’s VITA Program, click here to know what you need to bring with you.

Tax preparation times and locations at Dixie State:

Tuesday and Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the Udvar-Hazy School of Business building.

Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Dixie State Hurricane Education Center, located at 112 S. 700 West, Hurricane.

This assistance will be unavailable the week of spring break, March 11-15.

The services at SUU will be offered until April 11. If you choose to receive assistance from SUU’s VITA Program, click here to know what you need to bring with you. Tax preparation assistance will be offered Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Dixie Leavitt Business Building, room 118.