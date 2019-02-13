Brian Head and Duck Creek to host 10th annual ‘Jokers Wild’ charity snowmobile ride

Snowmobiles drive through the park and share the trail at Cedar Breaks National Monument, Utah, January, 16, 2016 | File photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

BRIAN HEAD — The town of Brian Head Town and Duck Creek Village are hosting the 10th annual “Jokers Wild Snowmobile Poker Ride” on Saturday.

According to a news release from event organizers, this year’s ride will be a charity run for Iron County Care and Share. Participants who bring two cans of food will receive $1 off their registration fee, and those who donate four cans will receive $2 off.

“As if riding 60 miles of the most scenic trails in Southern Utah and supporting the Iron County Care and Share is not sufficiently appealing, there are also chances to win prizes,” the news release states.

The ride will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, and riders are welcome to depart from either Duck Creek Village or Brian Head.

Rider information is provided during registration at Cedar Breaks Lodge, 223 Hunter Ridge Road, Brian Head, or at Loose Wheels Polaris, located in Duck Creek Village.

A registration fee of $20 gets riders a poker card, a grab bag of goodies and a chance to win door prizes.

Martin’s Deli and Aunt Sue’s Chalet in Duck Creek will be offering a special lunch deal for the participants beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The ride will follow trails through the Dixie National Forest and Cedar Breaks National Monument and will include five stops to pick up another playing card. Riders are encouraged to snap beautiful photos along the ride, and Brian Head officials will post photos of the day on the town’s website and Facebook page.

The ride will conclude at 3 p.m. at Cedar Breaks Lodge in Brian Head where riders will turn in their cards. At 3:30 p.m., winners of the poker hand draw will be announced, with prizes to be awarded for best hand, second-best hand, worst hand and oldest snowmobile, along with door prizes donated by sponsors.

Event details

What: Brian Head and Duck Creek’s 10th annual “Jokers Wild Snowmobile Poker Run.”

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Snowmobile trails within Dixie National Forest and Cedar Breaks National Monument.

Cost: Registration fee is $20 per rider. Registration forms and additional information can be found here

Additional information: Call Brian Head town offices at 435-677-2029 , or Loose Wheels in Duck Creek at 435-682-2526

