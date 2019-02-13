Forecast for Southern Utah mountains calls for significant snowfall

Stock image | Photo courtesy of Utah State University Extension, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Another winter storm is on the horizon, as a winter weather advisory has been issued for Southern Utah mountains.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued the advisory from 11 a.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, and the advisory is forecasting accumulations of 7-17 inches of snow.

According to a road weather map on the Utah Department of Transportation’s website, roads near Bryce Canyon, Zion National Park and Dixie National Forest are currently experiencing minor winter weather conditions. The advisory indicates winter driving conditions are expected to increase.

A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving.

For current road conditions traffic delays, you can visit the UDOT’s website or call 511.

