TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Written by Andrew Pinckney
February 13, 2019

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video top of this listing.

Weekend events | Feb. 15 – Feb. 17

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment 

  • Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder | Admission: $17-23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
  • Friday, 7-8 p.m. | That’s Amore | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Rumors | Admission: $10, $1 with student ID | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Building, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Dinner and Live Music with Josh Larsen | Admission: No Cover | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Family

Food/vendors/crafts

Music

  • Friday, 5-8:30 p.m. | Chef Hog’s Oyster Bar LIVE Music: Luke Randall | Admission: No Cover | Location: Sun River Golf Club, 4210 Blue Grass Way, St. George.
  • Friday, 7-10 p.m. | February Show | Admission: Free | Location: Blankets and Brews, St. George.
  • Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Henry Prego sings Frank Sinatra | Admission: $15, VIP $30 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 7 p.m. PST | Big Skillet | Admission: No Cover | Location: River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 7 p.m. PST| Touch of Silk | Admission: No Cover | Location: Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 5-8:30 p.m. | Chef Hog’s Oyster Bar LIVE Music: Christina Bosley | Admission: No Cover | Location: Sun River Golf Club, 4210 Blue Grass Way, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Band on the patio! | Admission: No Cover | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | The Music of REO Speedwagon | Admission: $15, VIP $30 | Location: CasaBlanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Sunday, 7-9 p.m. | Christafari – Live in Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Calvary Chapel St. George, 3922 S. Pioneer Road, St. George.

Nightlife/social

  • Friday, 2 p.m. | ASL Games and Social | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Deaf and Hearing Program, 1067 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Friday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. | Valentine’s Day Night | Admission: Free | Location: VASA Fitness, 484 N. Mall Drive, St. George.
  • Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Friday Fiesta – Dance | Admission: Free | Location: St. George LDS Institute of Religion, 943 E. 400 South, St. George.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m to 5 p.m. | Valentine Doubles Bowling Tournament | Admission: $10 | Location: Cedar Bowling Center, 421 E. Highway 91, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 1:30-3 p.m. | Prayer @ The Park | Admission: Free | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Alien Phantom Live at Mike’s Tavern | Admission: No Cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Sunday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. | SG Wine Club February Social | Admission: $10 | Location: Delores Eccles fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Outdoor/active/sporting

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @andrewjpinckney

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!