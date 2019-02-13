TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Feb. 15 – Feb. 17
Art
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | February Featured Artist Reception – Dave Hammaker | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St, George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Valentine’s Paint Night | Admission: $40 | Location : 67 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Sears Art Show | Admission: Fundraiser | Location: Dixie State University, Eccles Fine Arts Building, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | In Bloom-Solo Gallery Show at the DiFiore Center | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | History of Photography | Admission: Free | Location: DUP McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Solar Viewing and Art Party at Artisans | Admission: Free | Location: Artisans Gallery, 94 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m to 5 p.m. | Kayenta President’s Day Weekend Gallery Walk Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Kayenta Art Village, 875 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m to 5 p.m. | Gallery Walk and Artisan Street Market | Admission: Free | Location: Gallery 873, 873 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m to 1 p.m. | Printer Logic Annual Developer Event | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Tech, 610 S. Tech Ridge Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. | Beginners Beekeeping Class | Admission: $75, $100 couples, $25 students under 18 | Location: Valley Academy Charter School, 539 N. 870 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Enhance Your Relationship free workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Wingate Hotel, 144 W. Brigham Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 3-7 p.m. | Annie Sloan BYOP/Kitchen Cabinets Workshop | Admission: $75 | Location: Jens’s Furniture Rehab, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Men’s texture and cutting | Admission: $25 | Location: Hush Hub Salon, 150 N. 400 East, St. George.
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. | Sunday Meditation & Service | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30-1:30 p.m. | Going Deeper – Follow Up | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
Entertainment
- Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder | Admission: $17-23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | That’s Amore | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Rumors | Admission: $10, $1 with student ID | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Building, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Dinner and Live Music with Josh Larsen | Admission: No Cover | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Family
- Friday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. | Balloon & Tunes Roundup | Admission: Free | Location: Kanab.
- Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | RSQ’D Treasures Garage Sale Fundraiser | Admission: Free | Location: RSQ Dogs, 1838 W. 1020 North, Suite B, St. George.
- Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | St. George Area Parade of Homes | Admission: $15 | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 3 p.m. | Take your Child to the Library Day | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
Food/vendors/crafts
- Thursday-Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Valentines Dinner at Sand Hollow Resort | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Bistro de Amor | Admission: $10 | Location: First Southern Baptist Church, 1565 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m | Bake sale to support local bowling association | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Bowling Center, 421 E. Highway 91, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Lincoln Day Dinner Feat. Dick Morris | Admission: $50 | Location: Dixie Convention Center St. George, 18935 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Vegetarian Society if Utah Vegan Potluck | Admission: Free | Location: 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Cupcakes & Bubbly | Admission: Free | Location: Presidio Real Estate, 335 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Music
- Friday, 5-8:30 p.m. | Chef Hog’s Oyster Bar LIVE Music: Luke Randall | Admission: No Cover | Location: Sun River Golf Club, 4210 Blue Grass Way, St. George.
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | February Show | Admission: Free | Location: Blankets and Brews, St. George.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Henry Prego sings Frank Sinatra | Admission: $15, VIP $30 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 7 p.m. PST | Big Skillet | Admission: No Cover | Location: River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 7 p.m. PST| Touch of Silk | Admission: No Cover | Location: Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 5-8:30 p.m. | Chef Hog’s Oyster Bar LIVE Music: Christina Bosley | Admission: No Cover | Location: Sun River Golf Club, 4210 Blue Grass Way, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Band on the patio! | Admission: No Cover | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | The Music of REO Speedwagon | Admission: $15, VIP $30 | Location: CasaBlanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Sunday, 7-9 p.m. | Christafari – Live in Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Calvary Chapel St. George, 3922 S. Pioneer Road, St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 2 p.m. | ASL Games and Social | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Deaf and Hearing Program, 1067 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. | Valentine’s Day Night | Admission: Free | Location: VASA Fitness, 484 N. Mall Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Friday Fiesta – Dance | Admission: Free | Location: St. George LDS Institute of Religion, 943 E. 400 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m to 5 p.m. | Valentine Doubles Bowling Tournament | Admission: $10 | Location: Cedar Bowling Center, 421 E. Highway 91, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 1:30-3 p.m. | Prayer @ The Park | Admission: Free | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Alien Phantom Live at Mike’s Tavern | Admission: No Cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. | SG Wine Club February Social | Admission: $10 | Location: Delores Eccles fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | SUU Gymnastics Meet | Admission: $3-7 | Location: 351 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Random Acts of Kindness Softball Tournament | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
- Saturday, 8-10 a.m. | Rapid Cycling Trail Maintenance Day | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Scott Mountain Bike Demo | Admission: Free | Location: Cove Wash Trailhead, St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Self Care Yoga Workshop | Admission: $30 | Location: 67 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, 11 a.m., Monday 10 a.m. | For Fun Team Roping | Admission: Various | Location: Washington County Fairgrounds, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Sunday-Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | True Grit Gravel Pre-Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle Co., 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
