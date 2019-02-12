Customers without water after main pipe breaks on Cedar City’s Cove Drive

Written by Jeff Richards
February 12, 2019
Scene of a water main break near 700 S. Cove Drive, Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 12, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A broken water main on Cove Drive Tuesday morning has caused city public works crews to shut off the water to residents in nearby neighborhoods.

Update 12:15 p.m. Feb. 12: Due to the lack of running water in the school building, Cedar Middle School has announced that school is ending early on Tuesday, with all students being dismissed at 12:45 p.m. Buses will operate their regular routes, but at an earlier time frame. Students may also be picked up by parents or guardians if needed, as long as school guidelines are followed, according to text messages sent out to CMS parents shortly after noon. Students who normally walk home will be excused after other students have been safely transported, school officials added.

Update 5 p.m. Feb. 12: As of the close of the business day, city public works officials said they still do not know when water will be restored to the affected area, or to the area surrounding a different, unrelated water main break that occurred Tuesday near the intersection of Industry Way and Airport Road. Iron County School District officials said they would be contacting parents later Tuesday night regarding whether school will be in session at Cedar Middle School on Wednesday.

Map showing the approximate location of a water main break near 700 S. Cove Drive, Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 12, 2019 | Image courtesy of Google Maps, St. George News / Cedar City News

The incident was reported sometime before 7 a.m., possibly around 5 a.m. or even earlier. As of 7:15 a.m., water was seen gushing from a hole in the street near the intersection of Cove Drive/Royal Hunte Drive and 700 South/Church Street.

Crews are in the area working to repair the damage, authorities said.

Traffic in the area along Cove Drive/Royal Hunte Drive is being diverted through the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock told Cedar City News.

According to a Facebook post by Cedar Communications, water has been shut off in the surrounding area and will be off for an undetermined length of time.

This is a developing story.

