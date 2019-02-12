Nov. 16, 1977 – Feb. 7, 2019

Our husband, father, son, brother and friend Bradley Dee Stapley, 41, of Washington, Utah, tragically lost his life on Feb. 7, 2019, when he was overcome by an avalanche in the Beaver mountains of Central Utah after a fun afternoon of snowmobiling with some friends.

Brad was born in St. George, Utah, on Nov. 16, 1977, to Evan and Faith Stapley. He graduated from Pine View High School in 1996. He served a two-year LDS mission in Omaha, Nebraska.

After his mission, he attended Dixie College where he met his sweetheart, Jana Graham. After a short and sweet courtship, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Mount Timpanogos LDS temple in American Fork on June 16, 2000.

He completed his prerequisites at Dixie College and attended Nevada College of Pharmacy in Henderson, Nevada. He graduated pharmacy school with a doctorate of pharmacy in the spring of 2004.

Brad and Jana moved back to St. George in the end of 2004 and he joined his dad as a pharmacist at the then Bateman Pharmacy. A few months later, the pharmacy was renamed to Stapley Pharmacy. By 2014, Brad and Evan had expanded their family of pharmacies by adding Stapley Pharmacy at Dino Crossing and the additional C3 closed door pharmacy.

In June 2015, Brad and Jana purchased the business from his mother and father, Evan and Faith Stapley, where he has since served as pharmacist, CEO and president. He had a vision to draw people in with his personal care and genuine concern for the patients and customers who would patronize the stores. By the end of 2015, he expanded one more additional location in the Carter’s Market, Enterprise, Utah.

Brad loved traveling with his family, frequently attending the Cubs spring training baseball in Phoenix. He loved golfing, the Chicago Cubs, the Utah Utes, the mountains, snowmobiling and especially his wife and six daughters. He was a prominent business leader, philanthropist, visionary, teacher and genuine friend.

Brad is survived by his wife Jana, daughters Brinly, Brooklin, Madi, Skylar, Kapree and Darbi, all of Washington, Utah; parents Evan and Faith Stapley of Washington; siblings Shannon (Jared) Allen of Tremonton, Devan (Shanell) Stapley of St. George, Aaron (Lisa) Stapley of St. George, Chantel (Jake) Fotheringham of Midway.

Brad, I know you are always here for me and the girls. I can’t help but feel your presence. My heart is so broken right now, but I know that I will mend over time. I will always be thinking of you. I love you. I know we will be together again someday. Love you forever and always. – Me

Funeral services

Visitations will be held on Friday, Feb. 15, from 6-8 p.m., and on Saturday, Feb. 16, from 9-10:30 a.m., prior to the funeral service. Both visitations will be held at the Washington East Stake Center, 1835 S. Washington Fields Road in Washington, Utah.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16 , at 11 a.m. after the visitation at 1835 S. Washington Fields Road in Washington, Utah.

Brad had a love for new socks and in honor of his memory and service to the community, if you feel the desire, we are asking that you bring some new socks and donate them with us to those who are in need. Drop off areas will be located at each of the pharmacies throughout the week and at the services on Friday and Saturday.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.