May 13, 1924 – Feb. 5, 2019

Ruth Joan Wildrick, 94, passed away Feb. 5, 2019. She was born May 13, 1924, in Kewanee, Illinois, to Estella Lena Richardson and Walter Beckam Stroud.

She graduated from high school during WWII and went to work as a stenographer in the Pentagon. While visiting her brother who was a cadet at the United States Military Academy, she met her future husband, Richard Minter Wildrick. They were married in the Cadet Chapel at West Point the day after Richard graduated on June 4, 1946.

For the next 30 years, she dutifully and without complaint followed him wherever the Army permitted her to do so. She lived with her family at different times, a total of 10 years in Germany, two years in Belgium and the remaining years in eight different states – many of them twice and some three times.

Ruth was a devout Christian and participated in the activities of the Army’s many post chapels. She was also active in many of the Army wives’ clubs.

Shortly after her husband’s retirement in 1976, she and her husband joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and in subsequent years she served a mission in St. George extracting names of the dead; temple missions in Switzerland and Australia; as an assistant matron in the Washington, D.C. Temple; and five years in the Denver Temple as an ordinance worker.

Ruth is survived by her husband Richard; son Craig Wildrick; daughter Leslie Lenel; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

Funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m. at the SunRiver 1 st Branch Chapel, 4461 S. Country Club Drive, St. George, Utah.

Branch Chapel, 4461 S. Country Club Drive, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to service from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.