Aug. 23, 1913 – Feb. 8, 2019

On Feb. 8, 2019, at 105 years young, Luana Packer Halversen passed from the limitations of this life into the freedoms of the next. There to welcome her were her husband A. Reed Halversen, who passed away Feb. 27, 1984, and her daughter Nita (Neal) Rosenbaum, who passed away Sept. 26, 1987. Her parents, James Manuel Packer and Lonetta Johnson Packer, were also there to welcome her with open arms.

Aug. 23, 1913, was the day that Luana came to earth to bless the lives of all those around her. A little community north of Franklin, Idaho, called Nashville, was her birthplace. She was the fifth of seven children.

Luana was valedictorian of her graduating class at Franklin High School, the result of her hard work and her love of learning. She graduated from Stevens-Henager Business College and worked for the Ogden City School District as a secretary.

Luana met Reed in her Franklin ward and they were married on June 1, 1932. They had five children. Because Reed worked for the California Packing Corporation (Del Monte), they were transferred several times. They lived in Franklin, Idaho, and in Utah they lived in Smithfield, Spanish Fork Ogden, and Farmington. Luana later moved to North Ogden, Brigham City and St. George.

Luana was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life. She had a strong testimony of the gospel, missionary work, temple work and her savior, Jesus Christ. She bore her testimony through word and deed.

In 1944, Reed and Luana, along with their three young children and one infant, answered the prophet’s call and braved a five-week sea voyage in war-torn waters to reopen the New Zealand Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Luana’s primary responsibility was to oversee all the women’s organizations in the mission. Luana touched the lives of those she served, with many descendants of missionaries and islanders continuing the relationships forged in New Zealand.

In 1971, Reed and Luana were called to serve as the first President and Matron of the Ogden Utah Temple. They served until 1976.

Two and a half months after Reed passed away, Luana was called to serve a mission in the Washington D.C. Temple. Shortly after she returned from her mission, she was asked to be an assistant matron in the Ogden Utah Temple.

In between all her other callings, she was a choir director. She loved music, and she loved leading a choir. One could say that was her favorite calling, but the fact is every calling was her favorite.

Her greatest desires were to please her heavenly Father and set an inspirational example for everyone around her, especially her posterity. She had five children, 23 grandchildren, 82 great-grandchildren, 138 great-great grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great-granddaughter, for a total of 250. Including all 62 spouses, the grand total is 312.

For the past two and a half years, Luana has lived in Spring Gardens Senior Living in St. George, Utah. We would like to thank the staff there for their dedicated care. There she made many friends, and was known for her smile and her positive attitude. Her motto was, “I can handle it!” Many of her friends adopted that motto.

As a family, we are grateful to all her friends and family whose kindnesses were indelibly engraved in her heart. She loved you all. She loved everywhere she lived, every church assignment she had and everyone with whom she came in contact.

Luana is survived by four children, one son-in-law: Stan of Layton, Utah; Paul (Jackie) of Spokane, Washington; David (Lana) of St. George, Utah; Anne (Johnny) Hansen of Pleasant View, Utah; and Neal (Martha) Rosenbaum of Spanish Fork, Utah, and her large posterity. She was the last surviving child of Manuel and Lonetta Packer.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 16, at 1 p.m., with a visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 1006 E. 200 South, Spanish Fork, Utah.

Luana will be laid to rest next to Reed in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.