Dixie State campus building deemed safe after bomb threat

ST. GEORGE — Students taking exams during finals week at Dixie State University were evacuated from the Testing Center after a bomb threat Thursday morning.
Chief of Police Blair Barfuss said the Testing Center received an email of the threat at 11:32 a.m. Local agencies including Dixie State police, St. George police, Washington County Bomb Squad and Intermountain Health K-9 Unit responded.
After the K-9 unit did a sweep of the outside and inside of the building, Barfuss said the building was deemed safe and students and staff were allowed to enter the building.
This is a developing story; see the latest report here.
Email: mheckenliable@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews | @markeekaenews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.