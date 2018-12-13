Dixie State campus building deemed safe after bomb threat

Written by Markee Heckenliable
December 13, 2018
A dog from Intermountain Health K-9 unit assesses the Testing Center building at Dixie State University after a bomb threat was received Dec. 13, 2018 | Photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Students taking exams during finals week at Dixie State University were evacuated from the Testing Center after a bomb threat Thursday morning.

Chief of Police Blair Barfuss said the Testing Center received an email of the threat at 11:32 a.m. Local agencies including Dixie State police, St. George police, Washington County Bomb Squad and Intermountain Health K-9 Unit responded.

After the K-9 unit did a sweep of the outside and inside of the building, Barfuss said the building was deemed safe and students and staff were allowed to enter the building.

This is a developing story; see the latest report here.

Email: mheckenliable@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @markeekaenews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Markee Heckenliable Markee Heckenliable has lived in St. George for 10 years and graduated from Dixie State University in 2018 with her bachelor's degree in mass communication. She's the former editor in chief of the Dixie Sun News, Dixie State's student-run news organization. She also served as features and news editor in the past. Markee is an avid coffee drinker and loves to spend time with her dogs more than her human friends.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.