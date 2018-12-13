Dixie State campus building deemed safe after bomb threat

A dog from Intermountain Health K-9 unit assesses the Testing Center building at Dixie State University after a bomb threat was received Dec. 13, 2018 | Photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Students taking exams during finals week at Dixie State University were evacuated from the Testing Center after a bomb threat Thursday morning.

Chief of Police Blair Barfuss said the Testing Center received an email of the threat at 11:32 a.m. Local agencies including Dixie State police, St. George police, Washington County Bomb Squad and Intermountain Health K-9 Unit responded.

After the K-9 unit did a sweep of the outside and inside of the building, Barfuss said the building was deemed safe and students and staff were allowed to enter the building.

