Police seek help identifying man suspected in multiple instances of fraud

Written by Andrew Pinckney
December 13, 2018
ST. GEORGE — Another Christmas Grinch is on the loose, and police are asking anyone who recognizes his photo to give them a call.

“Det. Bahlmann is always working hard investigating crime that affects all of us,” the St. George Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday that included the photos. “Please help.”

The gray-haired man captured on security cameras is suspected of committing fraud at multiple locations in the area, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News, and they would appreciate the public’s help identifying him.

Atkin was unable to provide more details to St. George News at the time of publication of this report.

If anyone believes they recognize the person in these photos or know any information about the crime, they are asked to call the St. George Police Detective Zack Bahlmann at 435-627-4342 reference incident No. 18P029674.

1 Comment

  • LunchboxHero December 13, 2018 at 9:20 am

    See, this guy’s smart. No neck tattoos allow him to fly under the radar. But those images are really clear, so I imagine he’ll be in custody by the weekend!

