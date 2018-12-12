Despite previous statements, Cedar City councilman elected to County Commission won’t resign from council

Cedar City Councilman Paul Cozzens hands a $3,000 check to Peggy Green, Iron County Care and Share executive director. The amount is one-quarter of his 2019 salary; he donated an equal amount to three other charities, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 12, 2018 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — County Commissioner-elect Paul Cozzens announced his plans Wednesday to serve out the remainder of his term as Cedar City Councilman, placing him in a unique position of power that drew concern from voters during the election.

Cozzens was elected to the commission in November and has one year left to serve as on the Cedar City Council. The issue of him concurrently serving in both public offices was raised last June during Cozzens’ bid to win the primary against opponents Jennie Hendricks, Sam Brower and Michelle Jorgenson.

At the time, many voters by way of Facebook called for him to step down if elected as commissioner. While Cozzens agreed to do so at the time, reading from a previously prepared statement Wednesday, he said he has since changed his mind after being approached by several of his constituents asking him to stay on as councilman.

“I am, and will always be, a strong fiscal conservative,” Cozzens said. “Although, I sometimes feel I am a lone voice, these constituents have told me that they feel it is necessary to have such a voice and balance on the council.”

During an interview with Cedar City News, Cozzens said the requests multiplied over the last few months after his fellow City Council members approved a new animal shelter in September, allocating a controversial $1.5 million for the project, which was $300,000 over budget and came six months after the city held the shelter groundbreaking when public officials told the press it would cost $1.2 million.

More recently was the new concession stand at Bicentennial Park that drew ire from the public, Cozzens said, prompting more people to reach out.

“These decisions, in my opinion, could potentially cost the taxpayers a half-million dollars,” Cozzens said. “After listening to their concerns, I felt it was my duty to fulfill the promise I had made to the voters in this city to do everything I could to ensure their tax dollars are not wasted, so I reconsidered my position. … For these reasons, I have decided to finish the job that you, the majority of voters in the city, hired me to do, rather than leave it to a small handful of people to choose an unelected replacement.”

While Cozzens’ decision may have political fallout, including potentially resurfacing in four years when his term as county commissioner is up, he said he is comfortable with his choice to remain on the council until 2020.

“I do what I think is right,” Cozzens said. “I have never weighed my decisions through a political lens or based on what kind of a backlash I may get. I didn’t run for office to be popular.”

Cozzens announced Wednesday that he would be donating his $12,000 City Council member salary for next year in equal shares of $3,000 each to the Canyon Creek Women’s Crisis Center, Family Support Center, Iron County Children’s Justice Center and Iron County Care and Share.

Reading from his prepared statement, Cozzens said he is making the financial donations to ensure no one thinks he has made this decision for “personal gain.”

