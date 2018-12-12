Donations of coats and blankets could win you or your organization $5,000 in home exterior services

Photo courtesy of Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Beehive State Exteriors and Planet 105.1 are joining forces to collect as many coats and blankets as possible for those in need as part of “Project: Spread the Warmth.” And as an extra incentive, Beehive State Exteriors will be offering up to $5,000 worth of its services to the person or group that brings in the most donations.

Beehive State Exteriors may be new to Southern Utah, but it has been in business in northern Utah since 2002, specializing in windows and doors, roofing, siding, rain gutters and storm damage. It holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and a listing on Gephardt Approved, according to a press release from the company.

As a longtime business, they say that what makes their business thrive is not only the great people in the community but also “helping thy neighbor and always giving back.” One way to do this is through Project: Spread the Warmth.

According to a report published in August, the numbers of “unsheltered” individuals in Washington and Iron counties – meaning those sleeping on the street, in a car or some other place not meant for human habitation – increased between 2017 to 2018.

Project: Spread the Warmth will be collecting coats and jackets now through Dec. 21 for those in need. Donations are being accepted at People Ready, located at 421 N. Bluff St. #23 in St. George, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In return for the donations, Beehive State Exteriors will be awarding up to $5,000 worth of its services to the person or group of people that donate the most. If it is a group that wins, they can choose the home they believe is most deserving. The prize will be awarded in January.

