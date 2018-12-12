Kimberly-Clark recalls two year’s worth of tampons after reports of unraveling upon removal

Composite image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Kimberly-Clark is voluntarily recalling its regular absorbency U by Kotex Sleek tampons after reports of the product unraveling upon removal.

The product is being recalled throughout the U.S. and Canada in lots that were manufactured between Oct. 7, 2016 and Oct. 16, 2018 and distributed between Oct. 17, 2016, and Oct. 23, 2018, according to a statement released Tuesday by Kimberly-Clark.

Consumers have reported cases of the tampons unraveling or coming apart upon removal. The defect has resulted in some incidents of individuals seeking medical attention to have stuck pieces of tampon removed from their body. There have also been a few cases of infections, vaginal irritation and localized vaginal injury among other symptoms.

No other U by Kotex products are being recalled.

Affected products can be identified by looking at the lot number found on the bottom of the package. 18 count, 34 count, 3 count and multi-pack boxes are all subject to recall. A full list of recalled lot numbers is available here.

Retailers have been alerted to the recall and have been asked to remove the affected product from shelves and post a notification in their store. Consumers are recommended to stop use of the product immediately.

Consumers who have experienced any kind of vaginal injury such as pain, bleeding or discomfort, vaginal irritation such as itching or swelling, urogenital infections including bladder, vaginal bacterial or yeast infections, or any other symptoms such as hot flashes, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting after using the affected tampons should seek medical attention immediately.

For more information about the product recall or to report an incident contact the Kimberly-Clark Consumer Service Team at 1-888-255-3499 from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central time zone, Monday through Friday.

Health care professionals and consumers in the U.S. may report any product reactions or quality concerns to MedWatch, the FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program online, via mail or by calling 1-800-FDA0178.

