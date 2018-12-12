Police investigating missing person find child porn on man’s phone

File photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Washington City man was arrested this week for possessing child pornography.

Anthony W. Tarchick, 28, faces three second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor stemming from the material discovered on his cell phone, according to court records. The phone was taken by the Washington City Police with his consent during a missing person investigation and was put through a digital forensics analysis.

The missing persons case has since been resolved, Washington City Police Lt. Jason Williams told St. George News Wednesday, and is not related to the sexual exploitation charges.

As a result of the forensics analysis, investigators discovered 15 images of child pornography involving children believed to be between 5-8 years old, according to court documents.

Tarchick was arrested Sunday and booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility without incident.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

