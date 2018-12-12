Walmart backs effort to allow full-strength beer sales in Utah grocery and convenience stores

Beer in a supermarket, Salt Lake City, Utah, undated. | File photo courtesy of Ben Winslow, Fox13now.com, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Signs are being posted on the beer aisles in Walmart stores across Utah urging consumers to get involved in the push to get rid of 3.2 beer.

Customers are urged to text a number to get involved in Walmart’s “Customer Action Network” as the mega-retailer pressures the Utah State Legislature to change the legal definition of beer to allow heavier brews to be sold in grocery and convenience stores, according to a report by Fox13Now.com.

“Walmart is currently asking our customers who already buy 3.2 beer if they would like the option to purchase full-strength beer in grocery and convenience stores, without having to travel to a state-operated liquor store. With recent changes to Oklahoma, Colorado, and Kansas laws, Utah remains one of the only states where consumers don’t have this option,” Walmart spokeswoman Tiffany Wilson said in a statement to FOX 13.

Utah represents less than one half of a percent of all the beer drinkers in America.

Walmart’s very public move into the battle over 3.2 beer has surprised some on Utah’s Capitol Hill, where efforts to allow heavier beers into grocery and convenience stores have so far gone nowhere.

