July 27, 1954 – Dec. 10, 2018

Cheryle Lynn Kapcsos passed away in her home surrounded by loved ones on Dec. 10, 2018. She was born July 27, 1954, to Steve Kapcsos and Emily Verla Blackmore.

Cheryle led her life by following the example of the savior. She treated everyone with unconditional love. Even in her career choices Cheryle served others as an elementary educator and nurse. She was devoted to her family and always went above and beyond to love and care for them. Cheryle graduated from Colorado City Academy and received her nursing degree from Mohave Community College. She also received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

She is survived by her husband George Ray Hammon of Hildale Utah; children Theral, Steve (Anthea), Clarissa (Michael), Sherilyn (Robert), Mark (Laura), Diane (Edwin), Matthew, Nephi, Jared and Paul (Megan); 19 grandchildren and many other children and grandchildren; brothers and sisters Erin, Tara, Crystal, Heather, Steven, Michael, Dixon and Carlton. She was preceded in death by her parents Steven and Verla Kapcsos, and her brother Kimball.

Funeral services

There will be a public viewing at the Centennial Park Chapel in Centennial Park, Arizona, on Thursday, Dec. 13, from 5-7 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., prior to the funeral services, which begin at 1 p.m.

Interment will take place in the Hammon Family Cemetery following the services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.