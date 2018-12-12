St. George News has the ‘Ultimate Christmas Gift’ on Instagram for its valued readers

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — It’s never lost on the minds of the staff at St. George News just our valuable our readers are to the success of the organization and we would like to thank each of them with a chance to win the “Ultimate Christmas Gift” this year.

All through the month of December until Christmas, St. George News will be giving away fantastic prizes from several of our special clients like Burger Theory and Red Mountain Resort that would like join in our fun and help spread some cheer during the holiday season. One prize alone is valued at over $500.

To enter, simply sign into Instagram, follow St. George News and comment on the post of the prize you want to win. On some days you may need to follow the client’s page as well, but it’s that easy and some amazing gifts can be yours.

If you want additional entries for the day, just tag your friends individually and each tag represents one more chance for you to win. Remember only real friends may be tagged. It doesn’t take a reporter to know that not everyone is friends with Jay-Z or Beyonce. The more people you tag, the more entries you receive.

Brent Rowe, sales director for St. George News, said the contest is a way to give back to the community for another year of continued loyal support.

“At the end of the year in the time of giving, it’s a way for us to give as well,” Rowe said.

Every day, one winner will be selected and prizes can be picked up at the St. George News offices at 3143 S. 840 East, Suite 100, St. George.

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @andrewjpinckney