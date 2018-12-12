TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Dec. 14 – Dec. 16
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.| Art Exhibit: Southern Utah Watercolor Society | Admission: Free | Location: 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | A Very SUMA Holiday | Admission: Free | Location: 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Encounter Korea | Admission: Free | Location: SUMA, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Give It A Whirl – Wheel Thrown Pottery | Admission: $30 person | Location: The Tilted Kiln, 215 W. St. George Blvd. St. George.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | A Celebration of Women| Admission: $35 | Location: The Society Spa, 671 1000 East, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Boundaries Workshop | Admission: $20 | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center, 1240 E. 100 South, Suite 121 Bldg. 22, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | ASL Social Night | Admission: Free | Location: Iceberg Drive Inn, 222 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m., 7 p.m. | A Christmas Carol | Admission: $17-28| Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, Cottontown Village, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, noon, 7:30 p.m. | SGMT presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” | Admission: $17-21 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m., 7 p.m. | A Fairytale Christmas | Admission $29-44 | Location: Tuacahn, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | The Nutcracker Ballet | Admission: $15-20 | Location: Desert Hills High School, 828 Desert Hills Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. | The Christmas Fairy | Admission: Free | Location: 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 3-5:30 p.m. | A Merry Movie Christmas – A benefit for local charities | Admission: $5-10 | Location: Megaplex Theatres at St. George Main Street, 905 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. PST | Mayhem in Mesquite | Admission: $15-30 | Location: Casablanca Events Center, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m. | The Forgotten Carols | Admission $28-36 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
Family
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Lights at the Frontier | Admission: Free| Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 5-11 p.m. | Holiday Lights at Red Hills Desert Garden | Admission: Free | Location: Red Hills Desert Garden, 375 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | North Pole Express | Admission: $5 | Location: Thunder Junction All Abilities Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. | Toys for Tots | Admission: Donations accepted | Location: Ricardo’s, 1110 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Sunday, 4-9 p.m. | Creche Festival | Admission: Free | Location: 1985 N. Main St., Cedar City.
Food/vendors/crafts
- Friday, 5 p.m. | Food Truck Round Up | Admission: Free | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 5-9 p.m. | Christmas in the Village | Admission: Free | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmer’s Market | Admission: Free | Location: 45 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Holiday Market | Admission: Free | Location 45 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a..m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 3-7 p.m. | Holiday Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free | Location: 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Music
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Christmas Concert | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | ICAMA Special holiday concert | Admission: $5 suggested donation | Location: Community Presbyterian Church, 2279 N. Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Christmas Revival | Admission: $13-29 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Christmas Concert 14 – Come Let Us Adore Him | Admission: $15 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 385 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST| Another Journey in Concert | Admission: $15-35 | Location: Casablanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday-Sunday, 9 p.m PST | Touch of Silk | Admission: Free | Location: Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday-Sunday, 9 p.m. PST | PyschoBilly | Admission: Free | Location: River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd, Mesquite.
- Saturday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. | Holiday Brass Concert | Admission: Free | Location Eccles Theatre, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday 7-8:30 p.m. | Joshua Creek Christmas | Admission: $10-12 | Location: Bumbleberry Inn, 97 Bumbleberry Lane, Springdale.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Rockin at The Falls | Admission: Free | Location: The Falls Events Center, 170 S. Mall Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Cedar City’s Hottest Friday Night Party with DJ Janelle | Admission: No Cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 6:45-9 p.m. PST | NFR Broadcast Viewing | Admission: Free | Location: Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite.
- Saturday, 3-5:30 p.m. | Paint Nite at The Office Lounge | Admission: $45 | Location: The Office Lounge, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9:30 p.m. PST| Mayhem XVI Official After Party | Admission: Free | Location: Casablanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday-Saturday, 5:30 p.m. | DSU Women’s Basketball | Admission: $9-12 | Location: Burns Arena, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | DSU Men’s Basketball | Admission: $9-12 | Location: Burns Arena, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Chalk Run 5K to benefit Desert Hills teacher | Admission: $10 | Location: Confluence Park, 2099 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 12:30 p.m. | GOTR Fall 2018 5k | Admission: $10-30 | Location: Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park, 965 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | SUU vs Pepperdine University | Admission: $5-20 | Location: 351 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 9:30-10:45 a.m. | Yogasana Level I & II | Admission: $35| Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
