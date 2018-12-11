Police ask for public’s help identifying man possibly connected to fraud incident

Composite image | Police badge photo by Mori Kessler, security camera photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be connected to a recent fraud incident.

The police shared the following photos on Facebook Tuesday morning. The photos were taken from a security camera. Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to contact Detective Zack Bahlmann at 435-627-4342 and reference incident No. 18P027586.

