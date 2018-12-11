Police ask for public’s help identifying man possibly connected to fraud incident

Written by Mori Kessler
December 11, 2018
ST. GEORGE The St. George Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be connected to a recent fraud incident.

The police shared the following photos on Facebook Tuesday morning. The photos were taken from a security camera. Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to contact Detective Zack Bahlmann at 435-627-4342 and reference incident No. 18P027586.

1 Comment

  • Carpe Diem December 11, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Gavin McGinnis is always getting in trouble!

